SPD: Man arrested for taking multiple hostages inside South Seattle hair salon

Seattle Police arrested a man in South Seattle's Dunlap neighborhood Saturday morning after he allegedly held multiple people hostage inside a hair salon.

Officers responded to a business on Rainier Avenue S. near S. Thistle Street around 10:49 a.m. where they found a masked man armed with a gun.

According to police, the 44-year-old suspect drove from California to confront his ex-girlfriend for leaving him some months ago.

The man allegedly took one of the victim's phones as she was asking for help and told the hostages he was going to kill everyone if they called police.

Officers confronted the suspect, negotiated his surrender, and eventually took him into custody. None of the victims were harmed.

The man was booked into King County Jail for robbery, harassment, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, and multiple counts of unlawful imprisonment. Officers also recovered a handgun from the scene.

Detectives from SPD's Homicide & Assault Unit are still investigating this incident.

