Man arrested for online threats against WA Gov. Bob Ferguson

The Brief A Lakewood man was arrested for making threats against Washington Governor Bob Ferguson on social media. Casey Patterson allegedly posted photos of Ferguson's home and a modified gun, with threats escalating over two years. Patterson faces charges of intimidating a public servant and threats against the governor, as is being held on $200,000 bail.



A Lakewood man was arrested for making "veiled threats" against Washington Governor Bob Ferguson on social media, posting pictures of Ferguson's front door, his home address, and a modified gun.

The backstory:

Over the course of about two years, 34-year-old Casey Patterson would post replies to many of Governor Ferguson's posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to court documents, not all of Patterson's post replies on X were threatening, however most included insults directed at the governor or had malicious implications.

Patterson was previously contacted by law enforcement in March 2024 after repeatedly posting the same photo of the front door of Ferguson's home. One of the posts said, in part, "Here's a picture of a quaint front door to help you sleep at night." In another, he writes, "Let me know if you'd like to meet in person to answer some questions."

Authorities believe Patterson personally took photos outside Ferguson's home sometime between July 2023 and February 2024, including the front door picture he kept posting.

After Washington State Patrol (WSP) had a phone conversation with Patterson, he didn't post on any of Ferguson's accounts again until November, after Ferguson was elected governor of Washington.

Over the course of 2025, Patterson continued posting the same picture of Ferguson's front door, as well as listing the governor's home address multiple times.

Patterson also allegedly posted a picture of an AR-15 rifle with a suppressor and a 60-round drum magazine, writing, "What kind of magazines does your PSD (personal security detail) use that I pay for? By the way, eat s--t, loser."

Patterson's replies to Ferguson also included statements like, "We have more guns than you," "we know where you live," and, "Some of us are a lot more capable of violence than you are."

WSP states Patterson showed a recent escalation in his posts and replies, worried that a court order could move him towards physical violence.

"Based on the totality of evidence, Patterson's repeated posts, imagery, and statements directed at Governor Ferguson appear to constitute a credible threat intended to cause fear and potential harm," court documents state.

Patterson was arrested and charged with intimidating a public servant and threats against the governor or his family. He is currently being held in Pierce County Jail on $200,000 bail.

