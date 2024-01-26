Man delivering packages shot, killed in Fairwood

King County detectives are investigating a homicide in Fairwood on Thursday.

Before 5 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a man down at the Fairwood Pond Apartments off Southeast Petrovitsky Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a 50-year-old man dead in the parking lot.

According to investigators, the man was delivering packages the night before and was involved in an altercation before he was shot and killed.

Deputies said it appears the shooting was likely targeted at the driver delivering packages. He was driving his personal car to deliver packages that night.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 206-263-2090.