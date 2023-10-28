Man dies from gunshot wound in Renton, police interview witnesses

A homicide is underway after a man found with gunshot wounds died in Renton Saturday morning.

The Renton Police Department (RPD) says its officers responded to the 100 block of Logan Ave. S for reports of a gunshot wound victim at around 3:16 a.m.

Officers arrived and immediately began treating the victim for his injuries, but he later died.

Several witnesses are being interviewed by homicide detectives.

RELATED: 'Very brazen, very dangerous': Renton police investigate string of armed carjackings

There is no further information on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and reference case number 23-12354, or email the RPD Tip Line at crimetips@rentonwa.gov.

RELATED: Suspect dies in crash while fleeing from traffic stop, leaves innocent driver in critical condition

This is a developing story.