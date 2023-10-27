'Very brazen, very dangerous': Renton police investigate string of armed carjackings

Renton Police are searching for at least two suspects in connection with a string of armed carjackings. Detectives said the criminals strike at night, randomly approaching victims across the city.

"Very brazen, very dangerous, and it is really important that our community knows and is informed that these are going on so that they can perhaps take some safety precautions," said Meeghan Black, communications manager for Renton Police Department.

In the last week, police began investigating three armed carjackings and two attempted armed carjackings. The incidents occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Some of the cases happened on the same night.

"There’s no rhyme of r reason as far as the type of victim, the type of car and even the locations," said Black. "They approach the victim, and they either demand their wallet, their keys and they try and take their car. They’ve been successful on a couple of the occasions."

Detectives said one of the cars was found damaged in Kent. Another car in a Renton neighborhood was shot at on Oct. 17 while the driver was inside as two masked men tried to carjack him.

RELATED: 'Like Hulk had smashed it': Renton man speaks out, police investigate rock-throwing incident

"The gentleman was attempting to parallel park his vehicle when he noticed in his side mirror somebody approaching, and he saw a weapon. So, he just took off out of there. And that suspect did fire at that vehicle multiple times. And officers were able to recover some shell casings in that case," said Black.

The driver in that case was not hurt, but his car was hit by several bullets.

Other drivers in the city said they were already on edge with the uptick in crime. Samuel Matendu said he was once a victim of car theft in Renton.

"I was just buying some food here and then someone came and then stole my car. I had to call the police," said Matendu.

"It’s very scary. But there’s just crime in general, it seems like it’s really increased. Not just here, but everywhere," said Adela Saenz, who travels to Renton for work.

RELATED: VIDEO: Lake Stevens, Renton gun store smash-and-grabs thwarted by basic security

Detectives are searching for at least two adult men. During the carjackings, Black said they typically wear dark clothing, hats and a facemask. The suspects are armed with dark guns and are usually driving a stolen vehicle.

Detectives said it’s important both men are found, as it’s not just Renton they’re targeting.

"This is happening across many jurisdictions," said Black. "We are working with other law enforcement agencies in this region. Our detectives, our SWAT Teams, we are all investigating and trying to bring these folks to justice."

Police are urging drivers and passengers to be more aware of their surroundings, especially during night hours.

"Don’t resist. If you are approached by an armed individual, give them the keys to your car. We can replace your car, but your life is much more important," said Black. "We definitely want to prevent a tragedy from happening."