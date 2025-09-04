Man hospitalized after shooting in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

The Brief A 26-year-old man was hospitalized after an altercation on Capitol Hill when his own firearm discharged and struck him in the chest. Police say he had threatened three other men with a gun, and after he is released from the hospital, he will be booked on felony harassment charges.



A 26-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting early Thursday morning in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

What we know:

At about 2 a.m., four men were involved in an altercation near 1000 East Pike Street.

According to police, a 26-year-old man pulled out a gun and threatened three people.

The other men were able to restrain the armed man but during the scuffle, the gun discharged and struck him in the chest.

Officers and medics arrived at the scene to treat the man who was shot, and he was later taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he is stable.

One of the other men injured his arm during the altercation and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center to be treated.

Police said once the suspect is treated for his injuries, he will be booked into the King County Jail on felony harassment charges.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

