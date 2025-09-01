Seattle police investigate Capitol Hill stabbing, suspect on the run

A midnight stabbing in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood is under investigation Monday. The suspect was not located as of 10 a.m. on Monday morning.

Timeline:

Around 12 a.m. going into Sept. 1, officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Broadway East and East John Street. There, SPD found a 31-year-old man stabbed in the abdomen.

The victim remained conscious until he could be transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. Seattle Fire assisted in transport.

Who is the suspected stabber?

As of Monday morning, police believe the suspect is a white man in his 50s with curly, shoulder-length hair, a green and white sweater, and dark pants. He fled the scene before police initially arrived.

Law enforcement believe he used a six-inch kitchen knife. He is considered dangerous and may still be armed.

What you can do:

If anyone has information, they are asked to call 911, or the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

