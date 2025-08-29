Man in court following Macklemore home, invasion robbery in Seattle

The primary suspect in a high-profile robbery was in court on Friday.

Nearly three months after police said two people ransacked Seattle rapper Macklemore’s home, assaulted his nanny, then stole thousands of dollars’ worth of personal items, including a Seattle Sounders ring, police arrested Patrick Maisonet at his home in Renton in connection with the violent home invasion robbery.

That arrest led investigators to a jewelry store in South Seattle where detectives found stolen cash, a stolen handgun, as well as stolen rings, necklaces and watches, according to police.

They add, many of these items were taken from the rapper’s home, along with other high-profile celebrities.

Previous criminal history

Dig deeper:

Maisonet was previously charged in another case, according to court documents. Video from 2023 captured Maisonet allegedly walking up to a man outside a Beacon Hill home. He's accused of tasing him, then stealing his wallet, jewelry, car keys and phone.

Patrick Maisonet

In 2024, police arrested Maisonet and a judge set bail at $50,000. He was released on electronic home monitoring, but later cut off his ankle monitor, according to court documents.

Court records described him as a "high violent offender with a significant violent criminal history." They also state he "has had 12 warrants issued for his arrest since 2009."

On Friday, King County prosecutors charged Maisonet with robbery in the second degree. That charge stems from a watch worth $30,000 dollars that was stolen from a jewelry store in Bellevue in November.

As of Friday, no charges had been filed in the Macklemore home invasion case.

However, Seattle police arrested the South Seattle jewelry store owner in connection with trafficking in stolen property. Detectives found the stolen high-end jewelry items and more than $100,000 in cash in a safe at the business, according to court records.

The King County Prosecuting Office told FOX 13, they plan to release more about this case on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

What you can do:

In the meantime, anyone who sees any of their stolen items in those photographs are urged to contact the Seattle Police Robbery Unit at 206-684-5535.

Stolen items recovered

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Prosecuting Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washingtonians among 19 charged in major drug operation tied to Sinaloa cartel

FBI recovers possible evidence in Leavenworth, WA search for Travis Decker

Teen arrested after bringing gun to Graham-Kapowsin High School in WA

19-year-old accused of trying to kidnap bikini barista in Lakewood

Seattle Seahawks drop team's 'Rivalries' uniform

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.