Man arrested in connection to Macklemore home invasion robbery

Seattle police say they have arrested a 29-year-old man suspected of robbing rapper Macklemore's mansion in Capitol Hill back in June.

On Saturday, June 7 around 12:45 a.m., two men entered the home through an unlocked door and bear sprayed a 22-year-old woman who was working as a nanny for the family. Macklemore was not at the house at the time.

The nanny was the only one injured during the home invasion.

Police say the suspects ransacked the house and stole thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry, watches and personal items.

The nanny managed to escape to a neighbor's house and call 911, but the suspects were gone by the time police arrived.

Authorities say they have been investigating several high-profile burglaries targeting sports stars and celebrities — such as when Seahawks legend Richard Sherman's home was burglarized in March.

Their investigation led detectives to a jewelry store in South Seattle.

Police served a search warrant at the store on Aug. 27, where they found several of the stolen items from Macklemore and other celebrities' homes.

Anyone who sees their stolen items in the photos are asked to call SPD's robbery unit at (206) 684-5535.

