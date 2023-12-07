Man killed by stolen car in Redmond hit-and-run, police investigating

article

Redmond Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a stolen car Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to reports of a person hit by a car near 176th Ct NE and NE 24th St. When they arrived, they found a man in his 40s dead from the collision.

A gray Nissan Pathfinder was disabled after the crash, and the suspect got out and ran.

Police have not found the suspect, and say the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Anyone with information on the crash or the suspect is urged to call Redmond Police at (425) 556-2500.