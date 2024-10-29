Man thankful for bystanders, first responders that pulled him from fiery crash

Jacob Shook says he's relieved after first responders and bystanders quickly stepped in to save him from a fiery crash in King County.

Fast-acting community members rushed to pull Shook from his car after he fell asleep behind the wheel in Newcastle and hit a tree.

He suffered several broken bones in the crash, and the inside of his car was engulfed in flames when he was rescued.

"I’m so thankful, like, from the video that I watched, even the civilians around were trying to help, you know what I mean. Were trying to put the fire out and help. And when the first responders got there, they put their safety on the line to try and get me out of there," Shook said.

Shook has a long road of recovery ahead. His sister has created a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills and other expenses.

