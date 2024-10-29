City of Everett votes to rezone nuisance property, build townhomes

In a decisive 5-1 vote, Everett’s city council approved a rezone for the former Waits Motel site, a location that has long been associated with crime and drug activity.

The rezoning opens the door for the city to sell the property, enabling the development of 14 to 16 three-story townhome units.

In an email, city leaders told FOX 13 Seattle, "The city hopes the change will transition the area into a more stable residential zone while addressing the community’s need for mid-tier housing."

For Michael Johnson, a local resident and former unhoused individual, the redevelopment feels bittersweet. Although he’s pleased to see improvements in the neighborhood, Johnson questions the city’s priorities.

"Probably focus more on the homeless, to give them a chance, to give them a start, even if it's a small shelter," Johnson said. "For people that can afford $150,000 to $250,000, no, let's get try and put these people together."

Kelli Roark, Community Support Coordinator for Everett’s Community Development Department, reflected on the challenges and successes in relocating former residents of the Waits Motel.

"We had moments of celebration when someone found new stability and regained hope for their future," Roark said. "We also experienced times of sorrow when someone lost a battle with addiction."

According to Roark, most former residents obtained new housing with support services, while others opted for a financial settlement to determine their own next steps.

Community members have shown mixed responses to the redevelopment, with some expressing a desire for quiet residential spaces, rather than high-rise apartments.

"How wonderful it would be to have owner-occupied townhouses with design standards that fit in with our historical neighborhood," said Bob, a longtime resident who spoke during public comment.

Another neighbor, Nancy, said she hoped the development would attract retirees and first-time homeowners, saying it would be "wonderful".

City officials will vote Wednesday on a motion to officially list the property for sale, marking the next step in a long process.

The city allocated $1.85 million for the lot with the intent to add fee-simple townhomes—a setup geared toward moderate-income residents.

Although the timeline for construction remains uncertain, officials are hopeful that the new zoning will help create a balanced transition between the nearby single-family homes and the mixed-use zones along Broadway Avenue.

