Gray wolves illegally shot in WA; reward offered for information

Two gray wolves have been illegally killed in Washington. Now, federal and state law enforcement agencies are offering a reward for information.

One wolf was killed in Klickitat County, and the other in Okanogan County, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Gray wolves are federally listed endangered animals. Because of this, the agencies are launching joint investigations.

There is a $10,000 reward for each case, if the information brought to authorities leads to an arrest, criminal conviction, or civil penalty assessment.

The first death was an adult male gray wolf found by WDFW staff on October 6. They say the incident happened east of the Klickitat River near U.S. Highway 142 and Goldendale, Klickitat County, Washington.

FILE - A gray wolf is pictured howling in the snow at a wildlife park in Norway. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The second death was an adult female wolf. She was found southwest of Twisp in Okanogan County, Washington.

Anyone with information about this case should call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service using the FWS TIPs line at 1-844-FWS-TIPS (1-844-397-8477), or https://www.fws.gov/wildlife-crime-tips, or call WDFW at 877-933-9847 or send an email to reportpoaching@dfw.wa.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.

