Man shot and killed in South Tacoma, no suspects identified

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in South Tacoma early Sunday morning.

Officers were called around 2:00 a.m. to reports of a person shot near S 52nd St and S Tacoma Way. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Tacoma Fire Department personnel were called to provide aid, but the man died from his injuries shortly after.

Witnesses told police they saw a man run from the scene right after the shooting, and he has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story.