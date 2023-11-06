Man shot, killed in Parkland, no suspects identified

Deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Parkland over the weekend.

Firefighters were called Saturday around 1:23 p.m. to reports of unresponsive man at a home near 129th St S and Park Ave S. They found the 53-year-old man and turned him over, where they discovered a gunshot wound to the his head.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue called the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, and deputies arrived at the area.

No suspects have been identified yet, and it is not known what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s department at (253) 798-7530, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.