Person shot in Pioneer Square, Seattle Police on scene

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood Thursday night.

The incident reportedly happened near Occidental Ave S and S King Street around 9:30 p.m.

Citizen app report on Pioneer Square shooting

According to people reporting on the Citizen app, the victim sustained gunshot wounds to the stomach, chest, neck and right arm. A person at the scene claimed he heard 6–7 gunshots.

The public should avoid the area as first responders work.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

