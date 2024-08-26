Man shot in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood, police investigate

Police are searching for the suspects of a shooting that left a man injured in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood on Sunday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a report of a shooting in an alley near the corner of W Roy St. and 1st Ave. W shortly after 9 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper arm. He was treated at the scene and taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

No suspects are in custody.

The SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives will lead the investigation. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still unclear.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.