Arson, stabbing leaves 1 injured in Seattle's Capitol Hill

A man was injured after a stabbing and arson in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Seattle police were called to reports of a stabbing at a home near Broadway and E Terrace St around 4:02 a.m. When they arrived, they spoke with a victim and a witness, who told officers they saw a fire at a door outside the nearby parking garage.

They said there was a man sitting next to the fire, leading them to believe he had started it.

The 26-year-old victim said he told the man to put out the fire, which apparently upset him, and he started calling the victim and the witness names, then he left.

Shortly after, the two extinguished the fire, when the suspect suddenly came back with a broken glass bottle saying he was going to stab the victim.

The suspect lunged forward and cut the victim's hand.

The victim was taken to Swedish First Hill and is currently recovering.

Authorities found the suspect nearby and arrested him. He was booked into King County Jail for investigation of arson and investigation of assault.

