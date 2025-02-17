Man stabbed in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood Sunday

The Brief Police were called to Queen Anne for a Sunday night stabbing. A man was on the ground near a trail with arm lacerations. Witnesses gave a description, but police were unable to find the suspect.



A 41-year-old man was stabbed on a walking trail in Queen Anne on Sunday.

Timeline:

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, police received reports of someone yelling and there was a man who was stabbed in the area of 12th Avenue West and Blain Street.

Police say when they found the victim, he described the suspect as a white man wearing a black top, black pants, and a black backpack.

The victim says he confronted the man who was in his camp, asking if he was stealing his property. This turned into an argument ending with the suspect stabbing the suspect and fleeing downhill, according to witness statements.

Police report the suspect was transported to Harborview Medical Center with a severe laceration to the arm.

Officers deployed dogs and other backup units but were not able to find the suspect.

Detectives with the Homicide and Assault Unit are assigned to the case.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Seattle police and fire departments.

