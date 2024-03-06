Man wanted for federal, state crimes arrested after 8 hour standoff with Tacoma PD
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a man after an eight-hour standoff.
According to police, they tried to serve an arrest warrant at a residence near 10400 Patterson St. S, a few blocks down from the VCA Pacific Avenue Animal Hospital.
When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
He was eventually taken into custody after eight hours of a standoff and negotiations.
Minimal details have been released, but Tacoma Police say the man was wanted for state, Department of Corrections and federal crimes.
This is a developing story.
FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.