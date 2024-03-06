Man wanted for federal, state crimes arrested after 8 hour standoff with Tacoma PD

Tacoma Police have arrested a man after an eight-hour standoff.

According to police, they tried to serve an arrest warrant at a residence near 10400 Patterson St. S, a few blocks down from the VCA Pacific Avenue Animal Hospital.

When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

He was eventually taken into custody after eight hours of a standoff and negotiations.

Minimal details have been released, but Tacoma Police say the man was wanted for state, Department of Corrections and federal crimes.

