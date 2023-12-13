Marisela Botello murder trial: Lisa Dykes questioned by prosecutors

Murder suspect Lisa Dykes is on the stand for a second consecutive day on Wednesday morning.

Dykes took the stand in her own defense on Tuesday afternoon, denying claims that she stabbed 23-year-old Marisela Botello after finding her in bed with Charles Beltran.

Marisela Botello

Testimony from Beltran and others claimed that Dykes was Beltran's "sugar mama" and that the two were in a three-way relationship with Dykes' wife, Nina Marano.

But Dykes said the relationship was not sexual and that she was just investing in his rap career.

"He was a wolf in sheep's clothing," Dykes said on Tuesday.

Dykes denied having any kind of interaction with Botello.

Botello, who was visiting Dallas from Seattle, met Beltran outside of a Deep Ellum bar in October 2020.

Last week, Beltran told the jury he was asleep with Botello in the Mesquite home he shared with Dykes, when Dykes stabbed Botello.

The 23-year-old's body was not found for months.

Prosecutors said GPS phone tracking places Dykes and Marano in the area of Wilmer, where Botello's body was found.

Dykes claimed that she and Marano were at a FedEx Distribution Center in nearby Hutchins.

Charles Beltran (left), Nina Marano (center), Lisa Dykes (right)

After being arrested, Marano and Dykes disabled their ankle monitors and escaped to Cambodia.

On the stand, Dykes said the couple felt persecuted.

"Cambodia was a good place for us to find a new life, for us to live," she said.

Most of Dykes' testimony on Tuesday was in response to questions from her defense attorneys.

On Wednesday, the prosecution will get the chance to question her version of events.

READ MORE:

Beltran and Marano had their murder charges dropped in the case.

They are still charged with tampering with evidence.