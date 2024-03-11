Marysville family recalls terrifying shootout by 3 masked men: 'I think they got the wrong house'

More than a month after three masked gunmen opened fire at a home in Marysville, the family living there is preparing to leave their neighborhood. Two suspects remain on the loose.

"We want to get out of here as soon as possible," said Tara Cromwell. "We've been here for almost eight years in this neighborhood and to have to leave like this is hard."

The mother was home with her three children when bullets were fired into their home on Feb. 4.

"I told my kids to get down, then come to find bullets came from every part of the house," said Cromwell.

She says shots were even fired through her children's bedrooms.

"Our 6-year-old won't go in her room because her bedroom window is shot," said Cromwell.

Tara's husband, Justin Cromwell, fired back at the suspects on the night of the shooting but still doesn't know why they were attacked.

"I think they got the wrong house, honestly," said Justin Cromwell.

At least one person was arrested in connection to the shooting: 35-year-old Joshua McIntire, who was booked into Snohomish County Jail for multiple charges, including drive-by shooting, first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The Cromwells say they don't know the other suspects and have never seen McIntire until his arraignment.

"They asked him about signing the no-contact order for the children," said Tara Cromwell. "[McIntire] pretty much asked his attorney, why he needed to sign something if he didn't know who they were, so he admitted to not knowing who we were at all."

With two more suspects still on the loose, the Cromwells are looking to move as soon as they can.

They say a neighbor set up a GoFundMe to help them in the aftermath of the shooting, which they say includes costs for fixing windows for other neighbors' homes that were caught in the crossfire.

"We drained our accounts with hotels and rental cars because my windows were broken out," said Cromwell.

The Cromwells say they are grateful they survived and for the support they have received.

"Mentally, we're not the same, but physically, we're all ok," said Cromwell. "This could have come out completely different because [police] found zip ties and tasers in the stolen car they left outside of our house."