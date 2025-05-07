The Brief The Mason County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating a woman who disappeared while going to pick up a prescription in Port Orchard. Jennifer Blythe, 50, was last seen between 9 and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, on East Underline Road in Belfair.



The Mason County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who disappeared while picking up a prescription.

Deputies are searching for 50-year-old Jennifer Blythe, last seen on the morning of Tuesday, May 6, on East Underline Road in Belfair.

The sheriff's office says Blythe left to pick up a prescription in Port Orchard between 9 and 10 a.m., driving a black 2018 Ford Escape with Washington license plate CCP7016.

Blythe is 5’2", 210 lbs, has medium-length blonde/gray hair, and was last seen wearing a green and red sweater and black jeans.

If you see Blythe, her vehicle or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 427-9670 ext. 313, or call the Non-Emergency Line at (360) 426-4441.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

