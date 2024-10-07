Changes coming to Mega Millions lottery in 2025

There will be a few new changes coming to the Mega Millions lottery next year.

Starting April 2025, the lottery will have bigger jackpots, improved odds of winning, faster growing jackpots, built-in multiplier on every play and no breakeven prizes.

Also, starting in April, tickets will cost $5 per play. This is the only second price adjustment since the first ticket was sold more than 20 years ago.

"We are creating a game that both our existing players and people new to Mega Millions will love and get excited about playing," said Joshua

Johnston, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium. "We expect more billion-dollar jackpots than ever before, meaning creating more billionaires and many more millionaires as the jackpots climb, plus this game will continue the important legacy of supporting great causes everywhere Mega Millions is played."

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are done in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesdays and Fridays.

