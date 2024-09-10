The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $800 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Friday night's drawing. This makes it the seventh-largest jackpot in the game's history, trailing only six jackpots that exceeded $1 billion.

In Washington, the Sept. 6 drawing produced 30,573 winning tickets, totaling more than $115,000 in prizes. Since the current jackpot run began on June 7, players in the state have won over $3.6 million.

"We want to remind our players that the game’s odds remain the same, regardless of the prize amount," said Joshua Johnston, director of Washington’s Lottery. "As we continue to see more impressive jackpot amounts, it’s especially important to understand this."

Keep reading to learn more about the Mega Millions jackpot and how to buy tickets for Tuesday's drawing.

Where can I purchase Mega Millions tickets?

Mega Millions tickets are available for purchase at Washington’s Lottery retail locations across the state.

What time do Mega Millions ticket sales end?

Players have until 7:45 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Sept. 10, to buy tickets for the next drawing.

When does the Mega Millions drawing take place?

The Mega Millions drawing will take place on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. PT.

How much does a Mega Millions ticket cost?

Each Mega Millions ticket costs $2, and players can add the Megaplier for an extra $1 to multiply non-jackpot winnings by up to five times.

What are the odds of winning the $800 million jackpot?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.

What WA programs do ticket sales benefit?

Funds from ticket sales benefit several state programs, including education, economic development and responsible gambling initiatives.

Last year, Washington’s Lottery contributed $199.9 million to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), with $139.1 million supporting the Washington College Grant. This program provided financial aid to more than 29,000 students and apprentices statewide.

For more information on Mega Millions and other games, visit Washington’s Lottery or follow them on social media at @walottery.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Lawyer of 'Belltown Hellcat' files motion to withdraw: court docs

Kohberger trial granted change of venue, but will it make a difference?

Green River Killer Gary Ridgway booked into King County Jail

Salacious allegations from SPD officers suing Seattle under scrutiny

Man arrested in Bothell home invasion, sexual assault of child

Highline Public Schools to stay closed Tuesday due to ongoing cyberattack

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.