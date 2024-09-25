$4.2 million lottery ticket sold at Puyallup, WA grocery store

A person is 4.2 million dollars richer after purchasing a lottery ticket at a Safeway in Puyallup earlier this month.

According to Washington’s Lottery, the lucky winner purchased the ticket on Sept. 14 at the Safeway on 176th St.

The winner isn’t the only one bringing in a significant amount of money from this lotto ticket; Safeway also earned a $42,000 retailer selling bonus for it.

Washington’s Lottery says this Safeway has sold six big winning tickets since 2019:

December 2019: $50,000 Scratch prize

December 2020: $10,000 Match 4 prize

January 2021: $75,000 Scratch prize

January 2022: $30,000 Scratch prize

March 2023: $50,000 Powerball prize

Sept. 2024: $4.2 million Lotto prize

In the last three months, the retailer also sold three large Mega Millions winning tickets, with one worth $1,500 and two worth $2,000.

"We were completely surprised when we found out that we had sold the winning ticket, and we are beyond excited to know our store played a part in changing someone’s life," said Melinda Spain, Store Director. "We’re thrilled for our customer who is taking home such a large prize, and we’re already thinking of ways to celebrate."

MORE NEWS STORIES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena to refund concertgoers, pay nearly $478K in penalties

Murder-suicide suspected cause for I-5 North shut down in Everett, WA

Argument over motorcycle leads to deadly shooting in Graham, WA

Complaint alleges unethical, unprofessional conduct from Marysville superintendent

Seattle family members mourn couple who drowned while snorkeling in Maui

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.