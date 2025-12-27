AMBER Alert canceled for missing 14-year-old out of Bellingham, WA

Washington state authorities canceled an AMBER Alert on Saturday afternoon following the disappearance of a teenager from the Bellingham area.

The 14-year-old was last seen in Bellingham around 2 a.m. on Dec. 27. The Washington State Patrol Mission Persons page announced the alert was canceled just after 12 p.m. The alert was sent out across the region a few hours mealier, around 9 a.m.

The Lummi Nation worked with WSP on the Missing Indigenous Person Alert heading into the weekend.

Early reports pointed to the involvement of an older model white Lexus sedan. Authorities did not immediately release more information about the vehicle when announcing the expiration of the AMBER Alert.

