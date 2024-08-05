WSP searching for missing man who walked away from Renton care facility

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 59-year-old man who walked away from a family care facility on Monday.

WSP says Joseph Andrews walked away from a Renton care facility on Talbot Road at 12:20 p.m.

Andrews is 5'11", 165 lbs, with brown/gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red checkered shirt, black pants, and sneakers.

If you see Andrews, please call 911.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Pierce County deputies disrupt international cockfighting ring in Buckley, WA

Man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting of Kent 13-year-old

Fired Seattle cop files $20M tort complaint against city

Destructive fire in Graham possibly started from fireworks