Missing Oregon nurse found dead; neighbor arrested

The search for a missing Beaverton, Oregon nurse has come to an end after police said they found her body over the weekend.

On Sept. 4, the Beaverton Police Department received a welfare check request 32-year-old Melissa Jubane.

She was a nurse at St. Vincent Hospital in Southwest Portland, and her coworkers, friends and family had concerns after she didn't show up for her morning shift.

"Her absence without communication was deemed unusual and alarming," police said.

Officers went to Jubane's Beaverton apartment complex, spoke with the staff and searched her home but she wasn't there.

Mellissa Jubane, 32, was reported missing after she didn't show up for her morning shift at St. Vincent Hosptial in SW Portland. (Beaverton Police Department)

According to police, officers and Jubane's family tried to contact her throughout the day but couldn't reach her because her phone appeared to be turned off.

During the search, Jubane's bank and credit card records did not have details about her location.

Police entered her name into the national law enforcement databases as a missing person.

On Saturday, Beverton police said Jubane's remains were recovered, and her neighbor was arrested and charged with murder.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the community members who have assisted with the search for Melissa. Our deepest condolences go out to Melissa’s family, friends and coworkers," the police department said.

FOX News Digital reported Jubane had just returned from her wedding.

Police will continue their investigation and are asking anyone with any information related to this case to call 503-526-2280.

