The Pacific Northwest has reached Preparedness Level 5, the highest level of wildfire readiness, due to significant wildfire activity and a shortage of firefighting personnel and resources across the U.S.

The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC), which oversees wildfire and all-risk incident coordination for 11 agencies in Oregon and Washington, announced the escalation in an X post Friday.

This heightened level of preparedness means that Pacific Northwest incident management teams are fully engaged with existing large fires, and additional support from incident management teams outside the region is necessary to manage ongoing and anticipated wildfires.

"As hot, dry, and windy conditions persist, new large fires continue to emerge," the NWCC stated in the post. "Stay alert, follow fire restrictions, and report any smoke or fire immediately!"

Preparedness Level 5 is an indication of the highest demand for firefighting resources, as multiple large fires burn across the region and nationwide, stretching available resources thin. Residents are urged to stay vigilant, adhere to fire restrictions and report any signs of smoke or fire to local authorities promptly.

The NWCC continues to coordinate response efforts as the region faces challenging fire conditions, and officials emphasize the critical importance of community cooperation in preventing additional fire outbreaks during this high-risk period.

