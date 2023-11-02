Moon Jong Up talks new album ‘SOME’, changes in recent idol culture, hopes for solo career

Moon Jong Up has always been known for his performance skills.

After debuting in second generation K-Pop group B.A.P in 2012, he and the group made a name for themselves with songs like "One Shot" and "Wake Me Up".

After the group’s disbandment in 2019, Jong Up set his eyes on a solo career.

In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he debuted with the mini album, "US."

He says he was not able to get the full experience of promoting his album during that time.

Now, he has returned with his second solo album, "SOME."

Explaining the album title, Moon Jong Up tells FOX 13, "I want to convey that I am going to show ‘some’ part of myself, and it also means that this is only ‘some’ part that I have shown and there is a lot more to show. Almost infinite different sides of myself."

He was able to show different sides of himself earlier this year on the survival idol show "Peak Time". The show gave idols and groups who needed a boost in their career a second shot at fame.

He became one of the fan favorites, gaining support from both B.A.P fans and fans of his previous solo album, "US".

"When I joined ‘Peak Time’ I didn't even have a management company, but I felt that I needed to prove my value by myself. ‘Peak Time’ was the show that helped me do that. Therefore, it was a big decision for me but a necessary one," he says.

Ultimately, he placed third in the finale.

Even though he did not win, he did find a new company to call home, M.A Entertainment.

Now, he has high hopes for his latest solo album.

"I anticipate achievements and good outcomes from this album," he says.

Looking toward his future, Moon Jong Up says he has no plans in stopping.

He says, "I have never thought of how long I would like to be performing on the stage. My goal right now is to be on stage until I become physically incapable."