Lynnwood temporarily bans future substance abuse clinic applications

Lynnwood City Council passed an emergency ordinance that temporarily halts the acceptance of applications for substance abuse clinics within the city.

In a 5-1 vote, council members voted to pass this ordinance for up to six months, with the option of amending it up to a year.

This move comes less than three months after Acadia Healthcare opened a methadone clinic in January.

Despite Acadia Healthcare following the necessary permit process to open the clinic and saying they did conduct outreach, multiple protests were held before the clinic opened their doors.

During Monday night's special business meeting, members say they didn't have enough time to assess the new clinic before it opened.

The next step after this emergency ordinance is for the City of Lynnwood to hold a public hearing within 60 days.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Controversial Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic expected to open Monday

"The most important thing is that City Council will be able to roll up their sleeves and talk about it with additional facts from the city attorney and then come up with solution that best suits the city of Lynnwood," said Lynnwood City Council Member Jim Smith.