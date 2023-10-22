'More than 700 tires are waiting to be removed:' Seattle officials see increase in illegal tire dumping

They're unsightly, unhealthy for the environment and costly to address. We're talking about the issue of illegally dumped tires. According to Seattle Public Utilities (SPU), the department is seeing an increase in used tires being improperly disposed of.

"More than 700 tires are waiting to be removed from the public right of way, and we can only dispose of a small number of them each day," SPU said in a social media post on Nextdoor.

According to SPU the tires are being found in alleys, greenbelts and shrub-lined streets throughout the city.

"To see people come in and disrespect the neighborhood, it's sad," said Audrey Bacon.

Bacon and her neighbors have dealt with their own tire issues in their Seward Park neighborhood.

"I’m frustrated because of the fact that it seems like something that’s completely avoidable, but it’s happening," said Bruce Bacon.

The city said illegal tire dumping is a serious problem because it can:

Pollute the environment

Create a breeding ground for pests

Be a hazard to public safety

Officials are encouraging people to report bad behavior to SPU’s Illegal Dumping Edu-Enforcement at 206-643-3682 or through the ‘Find it, Fix it’app.

Neighbors tell FOX 13 they'll continue to do that, however, they have little faith that it will stop people from illegally dumping tires.

"If it happens once, it will happen again unless there’s repercussions," said Bruce Bacon. "What’s to stop them from doing it again?"