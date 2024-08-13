Motorcyclist injured in Snohomish County hit-and-run crash

Troopers are looking for a driver who left the scene of a crash on I-5 in Snohomish County late Monday night.

The Washington State Patrol said at 10:41 p.m., a car was traveling southbound on the I-5 exit ramp to eastbound State Route 530 when the driver hit a motorcyclist, which then pushed the rider's bike into another car.

The driver left the crash scene.

According to Trooper Kelsey Harding, the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons and their condition is not known.

The driver in the other vehicle that was hit was not injured.

Troopers did not release details on the driver or the car that left the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle police lieutenant hit with retaliation after enforcing accountability

San Juan County Sheriff outraged over ferry captain comment

4-year-old identifies Seattle police chase suspect after two crashes

3 suspects due in court after 13-year-old killed in Kent

'It's unbelievable': Woman describes burglary, seeks justice

Washington home prices 50% above national average

'Belltown Hellcat' arrested for Renton warrant; judge sets new $15K bail

Starbucks replaces its CEO with Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol

$100K bail for man accused of throwing Lime Scooter onto I-5 in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.