Mount Vernon, WA parents jailed after toddler's death

The Brief Mount Vernon police arrested two parents in connection with the death of their 2-year-old child in September. Investigators found evidence of drug use in the home, and preliminary drug screening results for the child were positive. The parents face manslaughter and other charges as the child's official cause of death and final toxicology results remain pending.



Police in Mount Vernon arrested two parents in connection to the death of their two-year-old child last month.

The backstory:

Officers were called out to a home along North 21st Street near East Division Street on Sept. 16 after receiving a report of an unconscious two-year-old.

First responders arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures, but the child did not survive.

Mount Vernon police said detectives noted evidence of drug use inside the home, and preliminary drug screening results for the child were positive.

Based on the current investigation, police obtained arrest warrants for the toddler's parents — a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.

The parents were arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 7, on charges of first-degree manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

Members of the North Cascades Regional SWAT Team arrest two parents in connection to a death investigation of their two-year-old child on Oct. 7, 2026. (Mount Vernon Police Department)

What's next:

The final cause and manner of death of the two-year-old are pending. Police are also still waiting on the final toxicology report.

What you can do:

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information that could help investigators in this case is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch line at (360) 428-3211, or the Mount Vernon Police Department at (360) 336-6271.

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