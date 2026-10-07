Mount Vernon, WA parents jailed after toddler's death
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - Police in Mount Vernon arrested two parents in connection to the death of their two-year-old child last month.
The backstory:
Officers were called out to a home along North 21st Street near East Division Street on Sept. 16 after receiving a report of an unconscious two-year-old.
First responders arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures, but the child did not survive.
Mount Vernon police said detectives noted evidence of drug use inside the home, and preliminary drug screening results for the child were positive.
Based on the current investigation, police obtained arrest warrants for the toddler's parents — a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.
The parents were arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 7, on charges of first-degree manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
Members of the North Cascades Regional SWAT Team arrest two parents in connection to a death investigation of their two-year-old child on Oct. 7, 2026. (Mount Vernon Police Department)
What's next:
The final cause and manner of death of the two-year-old are pending. Police are also still waiting on the final toxicology report.
What you can do:
This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information that could help investigators in this case is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch line at (360) 428-3211, or the Mount Vernon Police Department at (360) 336-6271.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Mom charged after suspected I-5 DUI crash, child stabbing
WA man arrested for assisting in deadly B.C., Canada school shooting
Jewelry store employee shoots at suspects during attempted robbery
Tacoma considers job cuts, taxes to address $40M budget deficit
Pilot killed in Paine Field plane crash identified
Seattle SuperSonics time capsule hidden since 2008 finally opens; What's inside?
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from a Facebook post from the Mount Vernon Police Department.