1 injured, 1 arrested after stabbing at Mukilteo high school

The Brief A teenager was arrested after allegedly stabbing another juvenile at Kamiak High School. A school resource officer was alerted 45 minutes after the stabbing, and they arrested the suspect. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering in the hospital.



A teenager was arrested after a stabbing at Kamiak High School in Mukilteo on Friday afternoon.

Mukilteo police officers were called around 12:15 p.m. to reports of a stabbing at the school.

According to authorities, the stabbing had occurred roughly 45 minutes before school officials or police were alerted. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and a friend drove them to the hospital.

Once school officials were notified, a school resource officer identified the teen suspect and detained them.

The suspect was booked into Denny Juvenile Detention Center for assault.

Police believe there is no risk to students, and that this was an isolated incident.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Mukilteo Police Department.

