Multiple convenience stores robbed in King, Pierce counties

Authorities in King and Pierce Counties are investigating after multiple convenience stores robbed early Friday morning.

At about 3:50 a.m., Burien police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the 76 Station at 12660 First Avenue South. When officers arrived, the clerk told police two men entered the store, pointed a gun at him and demanded money from the register. About $600 in cash and cigarettes were stolen.

The suspects were described as wearing dark clothing, one of them was wearing a dark blue or purple face mask. No arrests have been made.

Police said the clerk could not retrieve surveillance video.

At about the same time, two 7-Eleven stores in Kent ware also hit by armed robbery suspects., police said.

A clerk at a location on East Valley Highway told FOX 13 three men took money, tobacco and vape products. At a location on West Meeker Street, the clerk told FOX 13 three masked suspects who looked like teens, took money and drove away in a black car.

At about 5:30 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said a 7-Eleven store at 152nd and Meridian Street in South Hill was hit. Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said deputies located the suspect vehicle and chased it to Eatonville. The suspects got out of the car and ran away. Deputies located one of the suspects and they are still searching for the other suspects.

It's unknown if the cases are related, and the investigation remains ongoing.