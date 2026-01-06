Extreme winter weather, crashes cause delays on WA highways

The Brief Transportation officials are warning of extreme winter weather on Washington roadways after multiple crashes. Eastbound I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass was closed between North Bound and the summit Tuesday night. Eastbound US 2 Stevens Pass is also closed until 6 a.m., and traction tires are required on White Pass.



Transportation officials are warning of extreme winter weather conditions on Washington highways, leading to multiple crashes and road closures on Tuesday.

Eastbound I-90 near North Bend and the Snoqualmie Pass summit was closed after several drivers crashed along the freeway. Both directions have since reopened, with chains required.

(WSDOT)

Officials are also notifying the public of other challenging east-to-west travel conditions.

US 2 Stevens Pass has no eastbound access from 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. between the pass summit and Coles Corner. Westbound access remains open.

Traction tires are also required on US 12 White Pass.

Drivers should plan ahead for conditions and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

