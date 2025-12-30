Police investigate possible murder-suicide in Mercer Island, WA

The Brief Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after a mother and son were found dead inside a Mercer Island home Tuesday morning. Officers conducting a welfare check discovered two people with gunshot wounds and recovered a gun at the scene. Authorities say there is no outstanding suspect and detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances.



Police are investigating after a mother and son were killed in a possible murder-suicide on Mercer Island on Tuesday.

According to the Mercer Island Police Department (MIPD), at around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a residence near the corner of Southeast 46th Street and 84th Avenue Southeast for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they looked through a window from outside the home and saw a body lying on the ground.

After making entry into the home, officers found two bodies with gunshot wounds, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 40s. Authorities said they are believed to be a mother and son. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police do not believe anyone else was living at the home at the time of the incident.

What they're saying:

"We don't think there's an outstanding suspect," said MIPD Commander Jeff Magnan. "At this point, we are still investigating. We've got our detectives here, and we are going to have assistance from Washington State Patrol – their crime people are going to come in and process our scene for us. And we are currently working with the King County Prosecutor's Office for any warrants we might need to evaluate and to look for additional evidence or any sort of motive."

What's next:

Detectives are now working to obtain warrants to search surveillance video from the home. They are also looking for any relatives to make proper notification.

"This time of year, unfortunately, domestic violence tends to go up – I'm not sure if that's what this case is," said Magnan. "We're still investigating that, but we do see a rise in domestic incidents that occur during the holiday times."

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death of both individuals.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Mercer Island Police Department.

