Police investigating after two found dead in Woodinville, WA home

An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home in Woodinville on Wednesday.

What we know:

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to a residence on Paradise Lake Road. Upon arrival, they found a man and a woman dead inside the home.

Authorities said no one else was present in the residence.

What they're saying:

"Detectives do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public," the SCSO wrote in a statement.

What we don't know:

Further details are limited at this time. FOX 13 Seattle is awaiting additional information from law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

