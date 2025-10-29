Multi-car crash blocks several lanes of eastbound I-90 on Mercer Island, WA
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. - Firefighters are at the scene of a multi-car crash on eastbound I-90 on Mercer Island Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at about 6 a.m. near the eastbound off-ramp to Island Crest Way.
As of 6:30 a.m., the crash scene was blocking all mainline lanes.
The Seattle Fire Department reported the crash involved five cars and one person was trapped in a car.
Crews extricated the person out of the vehicle, and fire officials said the person was stable.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Fire Department and the Washington State Department of Transportation.