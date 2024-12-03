Tacoma Mall unveils upgrades in revitalization project slated for 2025

Tacoma Mall announced plans for a multi-million-dollar revitalization project aimed at enhancing the shopping, dining and entertainment experience.

Simon, a real estate investment trust focused on premier shopping and entertainment destinations, unveiled the plans which are set to begin this spring and be completed by winter 2025.

The project will include redesigned mall entrances, a revamped food court, updated restrooms and new flooring throughout the mall. The improvements will also feature a re-imagined children’s play area and upgraded family-friendly spaces.

Food court improvements:

New flooring

New community tables

Upgraded seating

Upgraded lighting

New color palette

The Tacoma Mall will remain open during the renovation.

This revitalization follows the ongoing construction of "The Village," a multimillion dollar expansion set to open in late 2025 with new retailers, restaurants and outdoor dining areas. Notable restaurant brands such as Shake Shack, Dave’s Hot Chicken and Supreme Dumpling will be among the new offerings.

Recently, the mall also revitalized a former anchor tenant space to accommodate Nordstrom Rack and Total Wine.

"As Simon makes strategic investments to meet the evolving needs of our shoppers, we are proud to announce enhancements to ensure that Tacoma Mall will continue to be a premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination that draws in shoppers from throughout the region," said Kelly Hartsell, Regional Vice President of Simon. "From families enjoying the new play area to visitors relaxing in elevated gathering spaces, these upgrades will significantly enhance the experience for our guests at Tacoma Mall."

Tacoma Mall currently features more than 150 specialty stores and various dining options.

