A new arts and music venue is on the horizon for downtown Seattle, scheduled to open its doors in spring 2025.

New Rising Sun, known for producing the Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival, in partnership with the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, announced the development of Cannonball Arts, a multi-disciplinary creative space slated to enhance the city's cultural landscape.

Located in the former Bed Bath & Beyond store at 1930 3rd Ave., the 66,000-square-foot venue will span two city blocks between Third and Fourth avenues.

This venture follows an agreement involving New Rising Sun and Clise Properties, an iconic Seattle commercial real estate company, which secured a five-year lease for the ambitious endeavor that aims to rejuvenate downtown Seattle.

Greg Lundgren, co-producer and creative director at New Rising Sun, emphasized the project's significance.

"Cannonball Arts gives Bumbershoot a year-round platform to celebrate the wealth of creativity that calls the Pacific Northwest home," Lundgren said. "It is ambitious in scale and scope, will contribute to the revitalization of downtown Seattle, and train the next generation of makers, producers and curators using Cannonball Arts as a classroom."

Blending the elements of museums and art galleries, Cannonball Arts aims to be an immersive visual experience showcasing contemporary culture, ranging from Native craft to emerging technologies, and supporting local artists, makers, and performers.

Joe Olujic, president and CEO of Muckleshoot Development Corp., expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration.

"We are excited to be a part of the Bumbershoot transition from a weekend event to a year-round activity," Olujic said. "Welcoming people into a repurposed downtown landmark dedicated to the arts and cultures is a unique opportunity."

The venue's prime location, near the waterfront, Pike Place Marke, and Westlake Center, is strategic for attracting tourists, engaging with the business community, and integrating with other cultural institutions.

"New Rising Sun and its award-winning production team will bring a unique energy and vitality to this area of the downtown core," said Lori Hill, executive vice president of Leasing at Clise Properties. "They’re the ideal tenant for this creative commercial space, and we look forward to collaborating with them well into the future."

Lundgren, who will oversee the Cannonball Arts project, has a history of involvement in the Seattle arts scene, founding Vital 5 Productions, Out of Sight, Museum of Museums and Lundgren Monuments.

Featured article

Meanwhile, Bumbershoot will continue to showcase diverse arts programming, returning to the Seattle Center this summer for its 51st anniversary. The festival is set for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

MORE TOP STORIES FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Sea-Tac Airport roads reopened after pro-Palestine demonstration blocked all lanes

Teen suspect in Renton homicide was on electronic home monitoring for a pending drive-by shooting case

Police investigate fatal shooting in Bellingham; 1 dead

Florida man gets 20 years in prison for traveling to WA to sexually abuse teen

2 injured in overnight Parkland shooting outside bar

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.