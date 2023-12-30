NHL, Seattle Kraken team up to make hockey more accessible in Pierce County

In honor of the NHL Winter Classic happening in Seattle, the NHL and the Seattle Kraken are teaming up to make the sport of hockey more accessible to athletes in Pierce County.

The organizations hosted a celebratory hockey clinic this morning to give the community a taste of what's to come.

The NHL Street Team was out playing with kids and even our very own Buoy from the Seattle Kraken was on the court with a stick.

Saturday's event is to celebrate the groundbreaking of a $225,000 dollar project for Verlo Playfield in Tacoma right off East McKinley.

The goal is to take the outdoor play space and turn it into a multi-sport court – a place where you can play hockey without ice.

The Seattle Kraken said this project is an example of their commitment to growing the game of hockey in the region – especially in Tacoma.

FOX 13 talked to Henry, a young hockey player at the event who is more than excited to see the court bring more people into the hockey community.

"I think it could motivate a lot of kids in the area to play hockey now because it's so accessible in the area," said Henry Landerman, a local hockey player. "You don't really have to pay for ice hockey, but maybe roller hockey could open some opportunities up."

"This is where the memories are made," said Andrew Ference, NHL alumni. "I know my youth was spent countless hours just outside my school on a surface much like this where you just play street hockey all day with your friends and imagine yourself going end to end and scoring the game winner. Create those friendships and those creative moments that really stick with you."

The park also got a donation of about $5,000 worth of equipment, about 200 sticks and balls.

The NHL said the new court will offer a place where anyone can enjoy the game. That is regardless of their access to ice rinks, equipment, or experience level to make hockey more accessible to everyone.

Metro Parks Tacoma told FOX 13, around 100 kids registered for the hockey clinic this morning.

There was a bit of some rain, but that didn’t stop their fun.

NHL said the project is scheduled to be finished by late summer 2024, and it's completely funded by the NHL, Seattle Kraken, One Roof Foundation and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.