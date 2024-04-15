No Doubt dusted off its spiderwebs and took to the stage at Coachella 2024, reuniting for the band’s first live performance in nearly a decade.

Over the weekend, frontwoman Gwen Stefani returned to her '90s rock-ska roots to play an 80-minute set with the band. In addition to playing No Doubt’s top songs, the group united different generations of music listeners with a special guest performance from a young and acclaimed modern pop star.

The last time No Doubt played together was in 2015. According to Variety, Stefani made this clear throughout the show by peppering in comments in between songs like, "I didn’t think this was really going to happen, did you?"

Earlier this year, Stefani joked that she may have to relearn the lyrics to some of her old songs.

Who sang with No Doubt at Coachella 2024?

Photo of No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani performing "Bathwater" alongside special guest Olivia Rodrigo at Coachella 2024.

Fans went wild when Olivia Rodrigo joined No Doubt on stage for a special bonus set to perform "Bathwater". Rodrigo took the music world by storm when she released her 2021 album "SOUR", which shattered the charts and broke the record for the fastest album in history to have all of its songs platinum certified.

According to Spotify rankings, Rodrigo currently holds the spot as the 30th top listened-to artist in the world. Her top song "drivers license" is currently sitting at 2.2 billion plays.

What songs did No Doubt play at Coachella 2024?

Here is the full set list from No Doubt’s 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to Desert Sun:

"Hella Good" "Sunday Morning" "Ex-Girlfriend" "It’s My Life" "Different People" "Hey Baby" "Total Hate ‘95" "Bathwater (With special guest Olivia Rodrigo)" "One Step Beyond" "Simple Kind of Life" "Underneath It All" "Happy Now?" "New" "Just A Girl" "Don’t Speak"

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

'Rust' movie armorer sentenced to 18 months in prison

Trina Robbins, female comic pioneer, dies at 85

'Golden Bachelor' stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist could lose big payday because of divorce: experts

Wynonna Judd's daughter charged with soliciting prostitution on AL highway

Watch: O.J. Simpson said his ‘health is good’ in final video before death

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.