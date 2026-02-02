Noah Kahan announces Seattle tour stop at T-Mobile Park

Noah Kahan fans in Seattle are in for a treat this summer as the "Sticks" singer has announced a tour stop at T-Mobile Park.

Kahan's upcoming "The Great Divide Tour" will come to the Emerald City on Aug. 30. This will be the closing show of the North American leg of his tour.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - AUGUST 16: Noah Kahan performs during day one of Electric Picnic Festival 2024 at Stradbally Hall Estate on August 16, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Debbie Hickey/Getty Images)

This April, Kahan will release his newest album, The Great Divide. Following the release of the title track single on Jan. 30, he will have a presale for the tour this week.

Tickets will be available following the first presale on Feb. 10. The "Northern Attitude" singer was in the city back in 2024 to throw out a pitch at the Mariners game against the Minnesota Twins on June 30, 2024.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 30: Musician Noah Kahan poses on the field prior to a game between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 30, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

We have a longer list of concerts we are excited for in Seattle in 2026 on our website.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle-based Amazon to close Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh stores, shift focus

Gov. Ferguson, AG Brown write warning to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Treasured bible among stolen items returned after robbery in Pierce County

Man shot multiple times in Pierce County drive-by

Rivian amps up competition with Tesla, pledging $4.6M to WA ballot initiative

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.