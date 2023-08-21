Nordstrom to open time capsule on 25th anniversary of its relocated flagship store

On this day 25 years ago, Seattle-based retailer Nordstrom had its grand opening of its relocated downtown flagship.

The retailer moved into the former Fredrick and Nelson building on Pine Street between 5th and 6th avenues on Aug. 21, 1998.

To honor the anniversary, the store will be opening a time-capsule that was curated on that date, which was filled with memorabilia and mementos from the time of the opening.

It was sealed within the walls of the store with a gold plague announce it would be opened on Aug. 21, 20023.

The department store is expected to open it Monday at 1 p.m. at the store's first floor near the women's shoes.

The retailer has been part of the Downtown Seattle community since it opened as a shoe store in 1901.