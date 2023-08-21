Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from MON 12:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Asotin County, Garfield County
4
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 PM PDT, Clallam County, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Skamania County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Wahkiakum County, Whatcom County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Benton County, Columbia County, Franklin County, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Walla Walla County, Yakima County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 10:30 AM PDT, Adams County, Asotin County, Chelan County, Douglas County, Ferry County, Garfield County, Grant County, Lincoln County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County

Nordstrom to open time capsule on 25th anniversary of its relocated flagship store

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle

Downtown Seattle Nordstrom time capsule opening

Nordstrom will be revealing its 25-year-old time capsule Monday on the 25th anniversary of its Downtown Seattle flagship location.

SEATTLE - On this day 25 years ago, Seattle-based retailer Nordstrom had its grand opening of its relocated downtown flagship.  

The retailer moved into the former Fredrick and Nelson building on Pine Street between 5th and 6th avenues on Aug. 21, 1998. 

To honor the anniversary, the store will be opening a time-capsule that was curated on that date, which was filled with memorabilia and mementos from the time of the opening.

It was sealed within the walls of the store with a gold plague announce it would be opened on Aug. 21, 20023. 

The department store is expected to open it Monday at 1 p.m. at the store's first floor near the women's shoes. 

The retailer has been part of the Downtown Seattle community since it opened as a shoe store in 1901. 