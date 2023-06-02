Expand / Collapse search

Officers fire shots at suspect in Tacoma

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tacoma
Tacoma police are investigating after officers fired shots at a suspect. The two officers who fired shots during the incident will be placed on administrative leave per department policy.

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after officers fired shots at a suspect Thursday night. 

Before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a disturbance between a mother and her adult son on North Fife Street. 

According to police, during the investigation shots were fired but no one was struck.

The 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital to be treated for a laceration on his hand that was unrelated to the shots fired. He will be booked into the Pierce County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm and felony harassment. 

Two officers who fired shots will be placed on administrative leave per department policy. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 