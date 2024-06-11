Olympic Air Show: What to know, expect at thrilling plane performance

The Olympic Air Show is kicking off its 24th anniversary this Father's Day weekend, featuring family activities, historic military displays, and aerobatic performances you won't want to miss.

On June 15-16, the Olympic Flight Museum and Olympia Regional Airport in Tumwater will turn into a prime viewing location for excitement in the skies, as many different pilots will fly over spectators in their unique aircraft.

This year's performance includes several World War II-era planes, such as the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Curtiss P-40E Kittyhawk, PBY9767 "Princess of the Stars," along with various others.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ via Olympic Airshow

Additionally, the Washington Department of Natural Resources will perform an aerial fire attack demonstration, some planes will offer ground tours and rides, and several aerobatic favorites are returning this year.

While the airshow is the highlight, there will also be aircraft displays to check out at the venue, both old and new. Those attending the event can also find a beer garden, food vendors, youth activities, gifts, and more.

Entry to the event costs $20 online, $25 at the gate, or $35 for a weekend pass. Children six and under are free.

Admission gates will open at 9 a.m. both days, and close at 5 p.m. Opening ceremonies start at 12 p.m. and aerobatic performances will follow, lasting until about 4 p.m.

Those planning to watch the air show should bring a folding chair or something comfortable to sit on, as all seating is on the pavement.

Learn more about the performers and event on the Olympic Air Show website.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo welcomes 3 newborn snow leopard cubs

Bull that jumped fence at Oregon rodeo to retire from competition, owner says

Body of missing skier recovered at Mt. Rainier National Park

'Belltown Hellcat' exploits WA's new street racing law

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.