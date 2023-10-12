Oregon church leader jailed for sex abuse of girls in his congregation, police say

article

A pastor in Oregon was in custody on Wednesday after he was accused of inappropriately touching two girls in his congregation, authorities said.

Christopher Michael Pruitt, 39, of Beaverton, was indicted on six counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse in Washington County, according to county jail records.

Pruitt allegedly touched two juvenile girls who were members of his small congregation at Our Father’s House Ministries Church.

Pruitt originally operated the church out of his home in north Beaverton before recently moving the church to north Portland, the Beaverton Police Department said.

Detectives believe Pruitt may have more victims and urged anyone with information to contact Det. Patrick McNair via email at pmcnair@beavertonoregon.gov or by phone at 503.526.2261.

Pruitt was apprehended on Oct. 5 and was being held at the Washington County Jail, where he remained in custody as of Wednesday.

Court records show Pruitt pleaded guilty in 2017 to public indecency in Multnomah County, the Beaverton Valley Times reported. He was given one year of probation for the Class A misdemeanor.

A pre-trial release hearing is scheduled for Friday, the report said.

